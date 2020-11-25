World Fisheries Day observed at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with HEC-Technology Development Fund, Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Supreme Feeds, observed the World Fisheries Day on Tuesday with the theme of 'Support Sustainable Fishing: Learn Fisheries and Conservation'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with HEC-Technology Development Fund, Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Supreme Feeds, observed the World Fisheries Day on Tuesday with the theme of 'Support Sustainable Fishing: Learn Fisheries and Conservation'.

Various activities including a walk, fish netting, launching of new value-added products, cooking and presentations on different topics at a seminar were carried out to mark the day in a befitting manner at Ravi Campus.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Agriculture Research Board Dr Abid Mahmood presided over the seminar while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, fisheries professionals from public and private organisations, fish feed representatives from industries, stakeholders and a large number of students and faculty members attended.

Dr Abid Mahmood shed light on the new technologies which were promoting fisheries sector in the country. He said that fish should be consumed throughout the year and it was cheapest and valuable source of protein. He said that PARB would financially assist all those projects being carried out in collaboration with the industry and stakeholders. Work should continue on fish processing for availability of quality fish products to consumers throughout the year, he added.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed highlighted the collaboration of academia and fish industry that was ultimate key to promoting fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country. He lauded the efforts and teamwork of Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture leadership especially for the establishment of Fish Processing Unit and the products which are being processed. He said a large number of students were getting maximum benefits, practical knowledge and skills from the processing unit.

Prof Dr Noor Khan informed the participants about the Fisheries and Aquaculture degree and scope and department development during the last 14 years and importance of the fish protein.

Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman briefed about various research projects running in the department and the role of UVAS in development of Fisheries and Aquaculture sector.

Earlier, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the walk while a large number of stakeholders, students and faculty members participated in it.

Later, Prof Dr Nasim along with Dr Abid Mahmood, also visited the fish processing unit to see new ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat and frozen products, stalls of fishrecopies prepared by students and appreciated their efforts.

At the end of the seminar, Prof Nasim Ahmed gave away souvenir to Dr Abid and distributed prizes among winners of cooking competition.

Many informative lectures were delivered by stakeholders including Kamran Maqsood and Dr Anser Mehmood Chatha on the topics of In-Pond Race Ways System (IPRS) in Pakistan, aquaculture in saline waters, respectively.