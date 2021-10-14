World Food Day aims to achieve food security around the world: UN Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary General Antnio Guterres on Thursday said that World Food Day is not only a reminder of the importance of food to every person on the planet but it is a call to action to achieve food security around the world.

In a video message for World Food Day, he said, "On this World Food Day, join us as we commit to take transformative action to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals through food systems that deliver better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for every person," said a press release.

He said today, almost 40 per cent of humanity, three billion people cannot afford a healthy diet, adding that "Hunger is on the rise. So too are undernourishment and obesity".

He said the economic impacts of COVID-19 have made a bad situation even worse, adding that the pandemic has left an additional 140 million people unable to access the food they need.

UN Secretary General said that at the same time, the way we produce, consume and waste food is taking a heavy toll on our planet.

He said it is putting historic pressure on our natural resources, climate and natural environment and costing us trillions of Dollars a year. As this year's theme makes clear, the power to change is in our hands", adding that "Our actions are our future." He said that last month, the world gathered for the United Nations Food Systems Summit. "Countries made bold commitments to transform food systems. To make healthy diets more affordable and accessible. And to make food systems more efficient, resilient and sustainable at every step from production and processing, to marketing, transportation and delivery," he added.

He said that "We can all change how we consume food, and make healthier choices for ourselves, and our planet. In our food systems, there is hope,".