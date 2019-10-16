UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'World Food Day' Marked Across The Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

'World Food Day' marked across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Including Pakistan, 'World Food Day-2019' was marked across the globe on Wednesday with a theme "Our Actions are our Future, A Zero Hunger world by 2030 is possible." The Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research besides various other organizations including Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, World Food Program (WFP), and research institutes organized different awareness programmes to mark the day.

The UN Chief for Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Mission in Pakistan, Mina Dowlatchahi urged the steps to ensure food security in the country, particularly in the rural areas.

Mina said that food security and scarcity of hygienic food was an international issue and FAO was taking measures in this regard.

According to the FAO reports, unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles obesity in people was increasing in developed and low-income countries.

It may be mentioned here that in a report, issued by FAO it has been revealed that 670 million adults and 120 million girls and boys of the age group between 5-18 years were obese and 40 million children under 5 were overweight. The report added that about 820 million people around the globe suffer from hunger.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Agriculture May From Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court to observe holiday on 19th

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics marathon and walks could be moved t ..

2 minutes ago

A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Kurdish PKK Greater Terrorist Threat Th ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Government Refutes Rumors About Agreement W ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Russia Protecting Kurds Would Be 'Good ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.