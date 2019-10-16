'World Food Day' marked across the country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Including Pakistan, 'World Food Day-2019' was marked across the globe on Wednesday with a theme "Our Actions are our Future, A Zero Hunger world by 2030 is possible." The Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research besides various other organizations including Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, World Food Program (WFP), and research institutes organized different awareness programmes to mark the day.

The UN Chief for Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Mission in Pakistan, Mina Dowlatchahi urged the steps to ensure food security in the country, particularly in the rural areas.

Mina said that food security and scarcity of hygienic food was an international issue and FAO was taking measures in this regard.

According to the FAO reports, unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles obesity in people was increasing in developed and low-income countries.

It may be mentioned here that in a report, issued by FAO it has been revealed that 670 million adults and 120 million girls and boys of the age group between 5-18 years were obese and 40 million children under 5 were overweight. The report added that about 820 million people around the globe suffer from hunger.