World Food Day Observed; Director Calls For Creating Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:42 PM

World food day was observed here on Friday, wherein Halal Food Authority organized a seminar at the City Campus of Gomal University which was largely attended by students, teachers and members of civil society

The Director Halal Food Authority Asad Ali briefed the function on the importance of the event.

The resource person urged the stakeholders to create awareness among the general public on making the food -system more stronger and resilient with certain sets of actions so as to cop with the challenge of food crisis in future.

Asad Ali during the question-answer session of the seminar informed that 40 to 50 per cent food items at functions and events goes into waste only because of negligence.

He said that every individual had the responsibility to recognize the upcoming food and climate related global issues and that how they could ensure the better production of food as well as how they should save it of being wasted. He emphasized upon use of fresh and hygienic food quality.

