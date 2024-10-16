World Food Day Observed In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority Sukkur organized a seminar at a local hotel in Sukkur to mark World Food Day here on Wednesday.
Speaking at the seminar, Additional Director Food Authority Sukkur, Agha Farooq, emphasized the importance of healthy eating and highlighted that day was celebrated globally as World Food Day to raise awareness about the significance of nutritious food.
Agha Farooq stated that providing clean and healthy food to the public is a collective responsibility and the Sindh Food Authority's officers and staff are available 24/7 to ensure this. He encouraged individuals with food-related complaints to contact the authority promptly for swift resolution.
He also stressed that the government's Primary role is to protect public health, which is crucial for the betterment of the economy and society. The Sindh Food Authority monitors food production and distribution standards in markets and takes swift action against complaints.
Food Safety Officer Sukkur, Abdullah shared alarming global statistics that over 600 million people suffer from diseases due to substandard food, 420,000 die annually from foodborne illnesses and 733 million face hunger and malnutrition.
However, he noted that the establishment of the Food Authority in Pakistan has led to a significant decrease in diseases.
Other speakers, including Nosheen Siddiqui from Angro Foods, Shabbir Memon and Farhan Ahmed from the Chamber of Commerce, and stakeholders highlighted the need for awareness about healthy eating and urged the public to prioritize clean kitchens for a healthier society.
The seminar concluded with an awareness walk from Sukkur Barrage to Globe Chowk, where participants chanted slogans like Sindh Free from Adulteration.
