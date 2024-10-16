World Food Day observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) World Food Day was observed today (Wednesday) across the world including Pakistan to promote awareness of hunger and action for the future of food, people, and the planet.

This year's theme of World Food Day is "Right to food for a better life and a better future.



World Food Day celebrated every year worldwide on October 16, marks to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

The day is celebrated widely by many other organizations concerned with hunger and food security, including the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.