World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage

Students were advised on Wednesday to form groups, take active part in stopping people from wasting food and work for zero hunger in southern Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Students were advised on Wednesday to form groups, take active part in stopping people from wasting food and work for zero hunger in southern Punjab.

On the World Food Day, a seminar at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture brought together experts, activists and community members to address the pressing issue of food wastage, which affects millions globally. The theme revolved around the stark reality that one-third of all food produced for human consumption is wasted, a staggering 1.3 billion tons annually. This waste not only contributes to hunger but also exacerbates climate change and depletes resources.

Speaking at the seminar, former BZU Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Dr Saeed Sheikh advised students to come forward and work for offering food to people by working in groups. He stated that they can purchase left over food of the functions and the parties from caterers and owners of halls at cheaper rates and preserve it for hungry people. He offered to get 100 refrigerators from donors in this connection.

MNSUA Dean Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Dr Shafqat Saeed underscored the need of insect pollination for betterment of crops. Chairman Agronomy Department Dr Abdul Ghaffar highlighted the role of agronomists for food security which is a major threat to world in days to come.

Deputy Secretary Agriculture Rana Mubashir Hassan shed light on the initiatives launched by Punjab government for improving agriculture sector of the province.

Experts presented statistics that painted a grim picture: about 820 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, while food waste accounts for approximately 8-10pc of global greenhouse gas emissions. They explained how food decomposition in landfills releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas. They urged participants to recognize the dual challenge of food waste and climate change, advocating for a shift in mindset towards sustainability.

Chairman Food Sciences Dept and Technology Dr M. Shahbaz thanked the guests from industry and academia for their active participation.

A large number of students and faculty members were in attendance. As the seminar concluded, attendees were encouraged to take action. They were provided with resources to educate others and implement strategies to reduce waste in their daily lives. The closing remarks emphasized that tackling food waste is not just an environmental issue, but a moral one. Every action, no matter how small, contributes to a larger movement toward sustainability and food security.