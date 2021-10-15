World Food Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :World Food Day will be marked on Oct 16 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to help raise people's awareness of problems in food supply and distribution.

Many events would be organized on and around World Food Day to highlight importance of food and especially the areas where people were facing scarcity of this necessity of life.

Various organizations and universities will hold symposia, conferences, workshops and presentations to issues of food production, distribution and security.