World Food Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :World Food Day will be marked on October 16 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan which aims to raise people's awareness of problems in food supply and distribution.

On and around the day, a wide-ranging programme is organized at the FAO's headquarters in Rome, Italy. The program is aimed at leaders of political and non-political organizations at all levels and at increasing press attention on topical issues around food supply.

Other UN organizations and universities around the world organize symposia, conferences, workshops and presentations of particular issues around food production, distribution and security.

In addition, special initiatives, such as the "International Year of Rice" in 2004 and the "International Year of the Potato" in 2008 were launched.

Across the globe, many different events are organized to raise awareness of problems in food supply and distribution and to raise money for supporting projects to aid in the cultivation of food plants and the distribution of food.

An example of this is TeleFood, which funds micro projects to help small-scale farmers at the grassroots level. The projects aim to help farmers be more productive and improve both local communities' access to food and farmers' cash income. Fundraising events include sponsored sports events, charity auctions, concerts, and marches.

The FAO aims to raise levels of nutrition across the globe, improve agricultural productivity at all levels, enhance the lives of rural populations and contribute to the growth of the world economy. It also provides assistance to countries changing their agricultural policy, to aid regions out of famine situations, to help implement appropriate technology and facilitate a neutral environment to discuss issues around food production.

At the FAO's 20th session in Rome, Italy, in November 1979 the conference called for the observance of World Food Day on October 16, 1981, and on the same date each year.

