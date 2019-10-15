UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Food Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:01 PM

World Food Day to be marked tomorrow

Like other parts of the globe,World Food Day would be marked on Wednesday across the globe including Pakistan to raise people's awareness of problems in food supply and distribution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Food Day would be marked on Wednesday across the globe including Pakistan to raise people's awareness of problems in food supply and distribution.

To commemorate the founding of the United Nations' (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO),each year has a different theme.

Many events would be organized on and around World Food Day, On and around October 16, a wide-ranging program organized at the FAO's headquarters.

The program aimed at leaders of political and non-political organizations at all levels and at increasing press attention on topical issues around food supply.

Other UN organizations and universities around the world organize symposia, conferences, workshops and presentations of particular issues around food production, distribution and security. In addition, special initiatives, such as the "International Year of Rice" in 2004 and the "International Year of the Potato" in 2008 were launched.

Across the globe, many different events would be organized to raise awareness of problems in food supply and distribution and to raise money for supporting projects to aid the cultivation of food plants and the distribution of food. An example of this was TeleFood which funds micro projects to help small-scale farmers at the grassroots level.

The projects aim to help farmers to be more productive and improve both local communities' access to food and farmers' cash income. Fund raising events include sponsored sports events, charity auctions, concerts, and marches.

The FAO aims to raise levels of nutrition across the globe, improve agricultural productivity at all levels, enhance the lives of rural populations and contribute to the growth of the world economy. It also provide assistance to countries changing their agricultural policy to aid regions out of famine situations, to help implement appropriate technology and facilitate a neutral environment to discuss issues around food production.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Sports United Nations Agriculture Money October All

Recent Stories

PM Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia today

43 seconds ago

Dengue cases dwindle in changing weather condition ..

16 seconds ago

Extinction Rebellion vow to fight on despite prote ..

18 seconds ago

Wirecard shares plunge on new Financial Times frau ..

20 seconds ago

Almost 600 Terrorists Neutralized in Turkey's Oper ..

24 seconds ago

Beijing Urges Ankara to Stop Offensive in Syria, R ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.