World Food Day Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Like elsewhere in the country, the World Food Day will be observed here on Wednesday.
To mark the day, various private and public sector organizations would organize seminars.
This year world food day titled “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow” would be observed
with an aim to emphasize immediate and long term benefits for people, the planet, and the
economy of producing and consuming safe food.
Eminent chef Ghulam Mustafa said that people did not care about what they were eating
and what they should eat to remain healthy.
However, he praised the services rendered by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to bring
about a positive change in the food sector.
"Citizens should never compromise while purchasing and eating stuff as health depends
on what we eat", he added.
Recent Stories
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness seminar on Ombudsman’s role held2 minutes ago
-
CM message on Rural Women’s Day2 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police, Blind centre hold walk12 minutes ago
-
Impl of Provincial AIDS Strategy stressed to ensure effective healthcare12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects another 121 illegal connections12 minutes ago
-
Modern farming initiatives underway in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.39 minutes ago
-
Tank administration provides prompt services under Awami Agenda42 minutes ago
-
Sherry urges Pakistan to harness momentum for regional connectivity, growth42 minutes ago
-
Forest deptt starts plantation drive in FATA university42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects performance of various departments42 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tributes to women on Int'l rural women's day42 minutes ago