World Food Day Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Like elsewhere in the country, the World Food Day will be observed here on Wednesday.

To mark the day, various private and public sector organizations would organize seminars.

This year world food day titled “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow” would be observed

with an aim to emphasize immediate and long term benefits for people, the planet, and the

economy of producing and consuming safe food.

Eminent chef Ghulam Mustafa said that people did not care about what they were eating

and what they should eat to remain healthy.

However, he praised the services rendered by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to bring

about a positive change in the food sector.

"Citizens should never compromise while purchasing and eating stuff as health depends

on what we eat", he added.

More Stories From Pakistan