World Food programme delegation meets DC

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :District Badin was rich in natural resources, along with various minerals, gas and petrol were also found in abundance.

The district administration with the collaboration of the departments concerned was taking all possible steps to increase the enrollment of students and to provide the required facilities to the schools.

These views were expressed by the Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan, while briefing a delegation led by Coordinator of United Nations World food Program Dr. Julien Henies here on Monday.

The delegation consisted of Dr. Aftab Bhatti, Head of the Provincial Team of the United Nations World Food Program and Imran Leghari, Provincial Coordinator Officer.

The DC further said that we were striving to provide better facilities and teachers in schools for which steps were being taken using all available resources.

He said that the land of Badin district is the best land for wheat crop but due to shortage of water the farmers often face losses while the district also faces natural calamities due to its coastal belt.

He said that Mir Khan Bahadur Mir Ghulam Muhammad Talpur 100 years ago built a school and hostel in Tando Bago taluka through his own expenses to impart education so that local students as well as students from far flung areas could be educated.

He said that District Badin has 68 Union Councils, 12 Town Committees and two Municipal Committees while there are two National Assembly and five Provincial Assembly seats.He further said that there is a provincial government civil hospital comprised of 300-bed to provide medical treatment facilities to the area and Munnu Bhai Thalassemia Care Center Badin provides free treatment to children with thalassemia.

On the occasion, Dr. Julien Henies, United Nations World Food Program Coordinator and other members of the delegation appreciated the steps taken by the district administration to improve education in the district.