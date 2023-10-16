Open Menu

'World Food Safety Day' Observed

October 16, 2023

'World Food Safety Day' observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A seminar here on Monday was organized by the Punjab food Authority (PFA) on the occasion of World Food Safety Day at the National University of Medical Sciences.

The event witnessed the participation of various officials and students, including Director of Operations North, Amina Rafique, Dean of Nutrition, Dr. Ayesha Mahiuddin, and Head of the Department, Dr.

Omar Farooq.

Punjab Food Authority and the Department of Food Sciences and Nutrition collaborated to hold the seminar which focused on the theme "Water is Life" and discussed the use of water, conservation, and the risks posed by environmental changes.

The purpose of this seminar was to raise awareness among the general public, especially young people, about the importance of water and the need for nutritional preservation.

