World Food Safety Day Observed In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP-FS&HFA) on Tuesday observed the 'World Food Safety Day' throughout the province.

In this regard, various events were held to sensitize the general public regarding safe and healthy food practices.

The main event was organized in the divisional office in Peshawar. Addressing the event, Director Operations KP FS&HFA Altaf Hussain said, "Food is the lifeline for humans; quality and safe food can reduce the risk of various food borne diseases, ultimately reducing the burden on our hospitals".

He said that in the last four years, KP Food Safety Authority had done a tremendous job and improved the quality of food items. The Food Safety Authority, with its frequent crackdowns against adulterated and substandard food items, were imparting awareness about best food practices to businesses, he maintained.

He said the mobile food testing laboratories, which covered all the seven divisional headquarters, had also improved the technical capabilities of the authority.

Meanwhile, an awareness walk was organised by the divisional office Mardan, in which people from various strata of society participated.

The walk was followed by a formal event addressed by Deputy Director Mardan Division Kamran Khan, who appreciated various trade unions for their compliance with KP FS&HFA in ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the people.

He said that the provision of safe and healthy food was a collective responsibility that demanded contribution of all stakeholders. While speaking at the event, the trade union representatives pledged full cooperation with the Food Safety Authority.

In Swabi district, the Food Safety Authority organised a seminar at the University of Swabi in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture on the importance of safe and healthy food.

Similarly, in district Mansehra food safety awareness sessions were conducted in various schools, where students were briefed on the importance of food safety.

Whereas in district Bannu, appreciation certificates were distributed among various food handlers for their contribution in the promotion of best food practices.

