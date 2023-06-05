UrduPoint.com

World Food Safety Day To Be Marked On Jun 7

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

World Food Safety Day to be marked on Jun 7

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :World Food Safety Day will be marked on June 7 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to impart awareness on the importance of food standards.

Food-borne diseases affect one in 10 people worldwide each year, and food standards help us to ensure what we eat is safe.

World Food Safety Day (WFSD) celebrates its fifth edition in 2023. Every year, 600 million people fall ill due to the 200 different types of illnesses that can be transmitted by food. Young people and populations with limited resources are among the most affected. Food-borne illnesses cause 420,000 preventable deaths every year.

This celebration is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of prevention, detection, and management of risks through food safety practices, promoting debates, solutions, and ways to improve human health, trade, agriculture, and sustainable development.

This year's theme is 'Food Standards Save Lives'. Standards not only provide farmers and processors with guidance on the hygienic handling of food, but also define maximum levels of additives and contaminants, among other components, that can be safely consumed. Governments, organizations, and regional or intergovernmental bodies are responsible for setting such standards.

"Food safety is everyone's business" is the slogan of World Food Safety Day and urges the responsibility of each of us to preserve safe food along the supply chain, from farm to fork. In every part of that chain, there are hazards that can cause contamination.

