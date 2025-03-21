World Forest Day: KP govt stresses importance of forest conservation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department organized a ceremony in Peshawar to mark "World Forest Day", with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Forests, Pir Musawir Khan, in attendance.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of forests and honor the sacrifices of forest officials who lost their lives in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, Pir Musawir Khan visited the "Martyrs of Forests "memorial and laid a floral wreath to pay tribute to the fallen forest guards. He emphasized that the day serves as a reminder to raise public awareness about the importance, promotion, and protection of forests.

He stated that forests are vital for human survival, providing habitats for wildlife, maintaining environmental balance, and mitigating the effects of climate change. He reiterated the government’s commitment to forest conservation and highlighted the success of the "billion Tree Tsunami" project, which has gained global recognition under the vision of founding Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the recruitment of forest guards has created green jobs in the province, contributing to forest protection.

He also shared that, under the directives of the Chief Minister, approximately 2.6 million trees have been planted during the ongoing spring tree plantation campaign this year.

Pir Musawir Khan stressed that the promotion and protection of forests are the shared responsibility of the government and the public. He called for collective efforts to safeguard this precious natural resource for future generations.

Paying homage to the 24 forest department officials who sacrificed their lives for forest protection, Pir Musawir Khan described them as heroes. He directed forest department officers to meet with the families of the martyrs and resolve their issues promptly.

He expressed his deep respect for the sacrifices of the martyred forest officials, vowing that their contributions will never be forgotten.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to promoting forest conservation and ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.