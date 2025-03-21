World Forest Day: KP Govt Stresses Importance Of Forest Conservation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department organized a ceremony in Peshawar to mark "World Forest Day", with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Forests, Pir Musawir Khan, in attendance.
The event aimed to highlight the importance of forests and honor the sacrifices of forest officials who lost their lives in the line of duty.
During the ceremony, Pir Musawir Khan visited the "Martyrs of Forests "memorial and laid a floral wreath to pay tribute to the fallen forest guards. He emphasized that the day serves as a reminder to raise public awareness about the importance, promotion, and protection of forests.
He stated that forests are vital for human survival, providing habitats for wildlife, maintaining environmental balance, and mitigating the effects of climate change. He reiterated the government’s commitment to forest conservation and highlighted the success of the "billion Tree Tsunami" project, which has gained global recognition under the vision of founding Chairman Imran Khan.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the recruitment of forest guards has created green jobs in the province, contributing to forest protection.
He also shared that, under the directives of the Chief Minister, approximately 2.6 million trees have been planted during the ongoing spring tree plantation campaign this year.
Pir Musawir Khan stressed that the promotion and protection of forests are the shared responsibility of the government and the public. He called for collective efforts to safeguard this precious natural resource for future generations.
Paying homage to the 24 forest department officials who sacrificed their lives for forest protection, Pir Musawir Khan described them as heroes. He directed forest department officers to meet with the families of the martyrs and resolve their issues promptly.
He expressed his deep respect for the sacrifices of the martyred forest officials, vowing that their contributions will never be forgotten.
The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to promoting forest conservation and ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Forest Day: KP govt stresses importance of forest conservation2 minutes ago
-
TIKA, Turkish Consulate host Iftar, Eid gifts distribution program for children2 minutes ago
-
Plantation helps reducing environmental pollution: Commissioner Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Begging racket busted, 2 'contractors', 47 beggars arrested from Rawalpindi Cantt12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif offers Jumma prayers at Masjid e Nabvi12 minutes ago
-
Railways revenue surges 85% through private sector participation: Bilal Kayani12 minutes ago
-
7,000 cops to perform security duty on Hazrat Ali Day12 minutes ago
-
DG NAB KP to hear open hearing on Mar 2612 minutes ago
-
Martyred police constable laid to rest with honors in Swat12 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to extend date for registration of all medical devices12 minutes ago
-
Training of ASPs on AI-based policing completed at PSCA22 minutes ago
-
DCs told to monitor execution of ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme22 minutes ago