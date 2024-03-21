Open Menu

World Forest Day Observed At Jandool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The District Administration under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer Shahid Noor observed "World Forest Day" that was arranged by Jandool Forest Sub Division in Edward Model School and College Mayar.

The event was honored by Fateh ullah Principal of College, SDFO Jandool, staff and students of school and college.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of forest and planting trees. Various activities and speeches were delivered regarding the purpose of the day. The general public were advised to plant more trees and safeguard the forest areas. On the occasion Deodars were planted and saplings were distributed among the students of the college.

