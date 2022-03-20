UrduPoint.com

World Forests Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 12:00 PM

World Forests Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :International Day of Forests will be marked on March 21 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan which promotes the importance of forests and trees in our lives. The day addresses issues such as deforestation.

Forests are an integral part of survival on Earth.

The UN works with governments, community organizations, and the general public to promote both local and global activities for the International Day of Forests. Activities include:Tree planting campaigns.

Photo exhibits that portray the importance forests and trees.

Sharing infographics, videos, news and messages via social and other media.

Forests cover about one third of the world's land mass. Roughly 1.6 billion people, including more than 2000 indigenous cultures, depend on forests for their livelihood. Forests are vital to the planet for many reasons, including: Providing shelter for more than half of the terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects.

Contributing to the balance of oxygen, carbon dioxide and humidity in the air.

Protecting watersheds, which supply fresh water to rivers.

The UN first celebrated the International Day of Forests on March 21, 2013. This initiative follows from the International Year of Forests.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Water March Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

13 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>