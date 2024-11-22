Open Menu

World Geographic Information System Day Marked

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan cut a cake here on Friday to mark the World Geographic Information System Day.

Providing details, he said it was a digital monitoring system for all features on Earth.

He said the Punjab Urban Land System Plus project provided a complete and transparent record of title in land and immovable property.

He said that the provincial government had started a revolutionary initiative of computerization of land record in Punjab to bring quality change in the lives of the people, the overall objective of which is to improve the delivery of services.

