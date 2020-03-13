World Glaucoma Week marks in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness session held at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Sukkur on Friday in connection with World Glaucoma Week for raising awareness about glaucoma.

Speaking the occasion, Director, Major (r), Muneer Ahmed said the glaucoma is the major cause of blindness not only in Pakistan but also around the world.

He regretted 90 per cent of the population in the country has no awareness about this disease, resultantly, a number of people are becoming permanently blind in Pakistan due to untreated glaucoma.

He said that there are more than two million glaucoma patients in Pakistan and almost half of them have already lost their eyesight, permanently, due to delay in diagnosis and treatment.

On the occasion, Eye specialist Dr Shahnawaz Ujjan, Dr Naveed Memon and others also spoke.