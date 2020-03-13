UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Glaucoma Week Marks In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

World Glaucoma Week marks in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness session held at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Sukkur on Friday in connection with World Glaucoma Week for raising awareness about glaucoma.

Speaking the occasion, Director, Major (r), Muneer Ahmed said the glaucoma is the major cause of blindness not only in Pakistan but also around the world.

He regretted 90 per cent of the population in the country has no awareness about this disease, resultantly, a number of people are becoming permanently blind in Pakistan due to untreated glaucoma.

He said that there are more than two million glaucoma patients in Pakistan and almost half of them have already lost their eyesight, permanently, due to delay in diagnosis and treatment.

On the occasion, Eye specialist Dr Shahnawaz Ujjan, Dr Naveed Memon and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sukkur Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

33 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

10 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

10 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Schola ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam's help Karachi win ov ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.