World Habitat Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :World Habitat Day will be marked on Oct 4 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan aims to remind people that they are responsible for the habitat of future next generations.

The UN's World Habitat Day was first celebrated in 1986 with the theme "Shelter is My Right".

Various activities around the world will be organized in connection with the day to examine the problems of rapid urbanization and its impact on the environment and human poverty.