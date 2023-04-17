World Haemophilia Day observed in Sukkur on Monday, like other parts of the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :World Haemophilia Day observed in Sukkur on Monday, like other parts of the country.

It's a non-curable blood disease but through time diagnose and cure it can be handled and patient can get relief, said expert Dr Najia Mughul.

This day celebrates every year to show solidarity with the children who suffer from Haemophilia throughout the world.

According to health experts, haemophilia is a hereditary bleeding disorder occurring most often in males who inherit it from their mothers. It rarely occurs in females or in those without a family history of the disease Of all the registered patients in Pakistan, 80 % suffer from Hemophilia-A.