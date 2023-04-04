Close
World Haemophilia Day To Observe In Sukkur On 17 April

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 08:46 PM

World Haemophilia Day will be observed on April, 17th in Sukkur as the day was celebrated every year to show solidarity with the children who suffer from Haemophilia throughout the world

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :World Haemophilia Day will be observed on April, 17th in Sukkur as the day was celebrated every year to show solidarity with the children who suffer from Haemophilia throughout the world.

It's a non-curable blood disease but through time diagnosis and cure can be handled and patients can get relief.

According to health experts, haemophilia is a hereditary bleeding disorder occurring most often in males who inherit it from their mothers.

It rarely occurs in females or in those without a family history of the disease of all the registered patients in Pakistan, 80 % suffer from Hemophilia-A.

