UrduPoint.com

World Hails Pakistan's Positive Role In Evacuations From Afghanistan: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:38 PM

World hails Pakistan's positive role in evacuations from Afghanistan: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan extended complete assistance in the evacuation of diplomatic staff of various countries, personnel of international institutions and media representative from Kabul after the Taliban takeover of Afghan capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan extended complete assistance in the evacuation of diplomatic staff of various countries, personnel of international institutions and media representative from Kabul after the Taliban takeover of Afghan capital.

"Today, the world is appreciating Pakistan for its active, functional and positive role in the evacuation process", he added.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood was also present in the meeting during which the matters relating to the assistance extended by Pakistan in the evacuation process from Afghanistan were discussed.

The foreign minister felicitated the CEO of national flag carrier in continuing the flight operation in hard circumstance and evacuating a large of foreign nationals through PIA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Media From PIA

Recent Stories

Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

15 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

16 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.