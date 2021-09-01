(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan extended complete assistance in the evacuation of diplomatic staff of various countries, personnel of international institutions and media representative from Kabul after the Taliban takeover of Afghan capital.

"Today, the world is appreciating Pakistan for its active, functional and positive role in the evacuation process", he added.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood was also present in the meeting during which the matters relating to the assistance extended by Pakistan in the evacuation process from Afghanistan were discussed.

The foreign minister felicitated the CEO of national flag carrier in continuing the flight operation in hard circumstance and evacuating a large of foreign nationals through PIA.