World Hand washing day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Hand washing day was observed here with the aim to raise awareness about the benefits of hand washing with soap.

Addressing in an event organized in this connection on Friday, Project Manager, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Bakhtawar Nazeer said the government has developed a comprehensive plan for promotion of safe hygiene practices and provision of better sanitation services to the people. She said hand washing with soap could be the most effective and inexpensive way to prevent deaths from infectious diseases.

She said the lives of several children under five could be saved through handwashing with soap. It is estimated that more than 43 million people defecate in the open inPakistan and do not wash their hands with soap afterwards, she added.

Bakhtawar said that adopting hand washing with soap is the cost effective way to fight the epidemic diseases. Hand washing with soap is just like vaccinating yourself against all the infectious diseases, she added.