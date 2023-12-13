Open Menu

World Hand-washing Day Observed In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 06:19 PM

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

The World Handwashing Day was observed here on Wednesday to raise awareness about the benefits of hand washing with soap

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The World Handwashing Day was observed here on Wednesday to raise awareness about the benefits of hand washing with soap.

Addressing an event organized in this connection with the day, Chief Executive Officer, of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Dr Jameel Hussain said the government has developed a comprehensive plan for the promotion of safe hygiene practices.

He said hand washing with soap could be the most effective and inexpensive way to prevent deaths from infectious diseases.

He said the lives of several children under five could be saved through hand washing with soap. It is estimated that more than 43 million people defecate in the open in Pakistan and do not wash their hands with soap afterwards, he added.

He said that adopting hand washing with soap is a cost-effective way to fight the epidemic diseases. Hand washing with soap is just like vaccinating yourself against all the infectious diseases, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan