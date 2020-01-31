UrduPoint.com
Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:55 PM

World has become very complex and inter-connected, and our diplomatic core need to respond very quickly to the fast global changes:Dr Maliha Lodhi

Former ambassador, journalist and writer Dr Maliha Lodhi spoke on overall political and economic environment in the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Former ambassador, journalist and writer Dr Maliha Lodhi spoke on overall political and economic environment in the world.

She shared her experiences as ambassador to United States and a permanent envoy to United Nations.

She said the world had become very complex and inter-connected, and our diplomatic core need to respond very quickly to the fast global changes.

"We will have to move very quickly and establish multiple relations to deal with fast changing and multi pollar world," she asserted.

For achieving the foreign goals, Pakistan needs to pursue/convince foreign public in its support on different regional and international issues. There was need for skills to go by digital age.

She said public diplomacy had emerged as the most effective tool for successful diplomacy in the world.

For this purpose, she said, proper projection of our literature and culture before the world was required so that Pakistan and its people are given importance and weight as a civilized and progressive nation. Positive image building of the country through music and art shows help a lot in getting support and lobbying in the world on important issues and different forums, she added.

Music, literary and art activities before the world are called soft-part of diplomacy and had proved very productive in forming positive, she reaffirmed.

She shared that through holding musical concerns and celebrations Eids at United Nations, Pakistani mission there could succeed in wining diplomatic support on different occasions.

She said for economic diplomacy and increasing trade in the world, branding of our products was much needed.

She was of the view that Pakistan had to focus more diplomacy to establish better diplomatic ties with African countries, 37 small island states and some Latin America states.

Director Goethe Institute, Steven Rinkler highlighted literary activities /contribution here. Many books written in urdu and Sindhi languages had been translated in German language under its project "Poet Translates poet."Professor Francis Robinson spoke on culture, literary and history of Sindh especially of Karachi.

