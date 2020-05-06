World heading towards economic recession: Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the whole world was confronted with an unprecedented situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was heading towards a possible economic recession.

The foreign minister was talking to Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both the ministers discussed the COVID-19 situation in the country and the government policy to curb its spread.

Economic diplomacy and defence production also came under discussion during the meeting.

The foreign minister said the situation of Pakistan like developing economies was very critical due to the coronavirus. Both the ministers while lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for the global debt relief initiative for the developing countries, said it was 'indispensible' in the current pandemic perspective.

Zubaida Jalal congratulated the foreign minister for highlighting the Kashmir cause and suppression of the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces at the international level and advocating the best foreign policy in the present difficult situation.