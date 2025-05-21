World Health Assembly adopts historic pandemic agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) have unanimously adopted the first-ever pandemic agreement, aimed at making the world safer and more equitable in responding to future pandemics.

The agreement was formally adopted by consensus on Wednesday during the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, following three years of intensive negotiations initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration, and commitment of our Member States,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The Agreement is a victory for public health, science, and multilateral action.”

The decision follows the Agreement’s approval by Committee on 19 May, where 124 Member States voted in favor, with no objections and 11 abstentions.

Presiding over the adoption, Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Health and President of this year’s Assembly, praised governments for their dedication.

“Now that the agreement has been brought to life, we must act with the same urgency to implement its critical elements, particularly equitable access to life-saving pandemic-related health products,” he said.

The agreement ensures equitable and timely access to vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics during pandemics, particularly for developing countries.

It strengthens international collaboration and coordination for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

The agreement emphasizes that WHO will not have the authority to override national laws or mandate measures like lockdowns or vaccination requirements.

The assembly also adopted a resolution outlining next steps, including development of a Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) System. This will be negotiated by an Intergovernmental Working Group and considered at the next Assembly.

Once the PABS annex is adopted, the full agreement will be open for signature and ratification. It will enter into force after 60 ratifications.

The establishment of support mechanisms included the Coordinating Financial Mechanism and the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (GSCL) to remove barriers to pandemic response tools.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in the PABS system will provide the WHO with rapid access to 20% of their real-time production of vaccines and other critical products, ensuring availability based on public health risk and need.

This is only the second international legal agreement negotiated under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, following the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control adopted in 2003.