World Health Day 2020 Dedicated to Nurses and Midwives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Day 2020 being commemorated Tuesday to mark 72nd anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The day was dedicated to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives.

"It is also an opportunity to remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy," said Dr. Ghulam Nabi Kazi, a senior healthcare researcher and epidemiologist.

Talking to APP on Monday he said it was in 1870 when Ms. Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing had predicted that it would take 150 years before the world would achieve the kind of nursing she envisioned.

"Florence Nightingale could not have been more correct in her analysis concerning 2020 when coronavirus COVID-19 has affected over 1,000,000 persons directly and caused over 50,000 deaths in over 200 countries and territories around the world," said the seasoned epidemiologist.

It may be pertinent to mention that World Health Organization, the United Nations Population Fund and several international professional organizations have unanimously designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

"It holds absolute relevance with nurses and other health workers currently witnessed to be at the forefront of COVID-19 response, either directly providing treatment and care, leading community dialogues to address fears or collecting data for clinical studies," said Dr.

G.N.Kazi.

In particular context of Pakistan, he said there is apparently a growing commitment towards provision for a strong and competent nursing and midwifery workforce.

"Insufficient investment in recruiting, training and retention of nurses besides poor working conditions are but the major challenges to attain the goal," said the researcher mentioning that these do affect efforts to strengthen the nursing workforce in the country.

Reminding that 2019 had started with a presidential summit on Nursing and Midwifery, he said "Nursing Now" chapter of Pakistan was also launched on the occasion to raise the status and profile of nursing in the country.

"This political will needed to be capitalized by all public health professionals ensuring that everyone, everywhere must get the healthcare they need - that too without any compromise in terms of quality," emphasized the researcher.

To a query, he said President Alvi's announcement that nursing diplomas would be replaced with degree programs is definitely doable and so is the ambition to double the numbers of nursing and midwifery professionals during next five years.

These, he said are critical in achieving targets related to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health and the delivery of integrated people-centered care.