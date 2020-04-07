UrduPoint.com
World Health Day: Increasing Strength Of Nurses Stressed To Reduce Mortality Rate

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:21 PM

World Health Day: Increasing strength of nurses stressed to reduce mortality rate

Strength of staff nurses should not only be increased in hospitals but also in communities for reduction of mortality rate in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Strength of staff nurses should not only be increased in hospitals but also in communities for reduction of mortality rate in the country.

Nursing was a separate professional, but unfortunately they were considered assistant of doctors in our country, said former general secretary of Young Nurses Association (YNA), Noureen while talking to APP in connection with World Health Day.

She informed that they were not given their individual identity which was very unfortunate adding that the nurses have been tasked with non nursing assignments.

Medicine indent expense, bedding, lambing of medicine after receiving from pharmacy, stock maintenance of general, electrical equipment, machinery, sanitary, soap and soda , disposable items were not nurses job, Noureen explained.

She urged upon the department concerned to promote nurses education system so that they could serve the patients in a better way.

Without recognizing the importance of nursing, it was not possible to improve healthcare system in the country, Noureen noted.

It merits mentioning here that theme of world healthcare is Nurses and Midwives because of their contributions in making the world a healthier place.

Nurses are unsung heroes in fight against coronovirus, said WHO.

