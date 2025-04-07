Open Menu

World Health Day Marked To Highlight Importance Of Health: Governor Tessori

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said that the World Health Day was marked to highlight importance of the health and create awareness among the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said that the World Health Day was marked to highlight importance of the health and create awareness among the people.

On the occasion of World Health Day being observed today, he said that the aim of marking the World Health Day was to highlight the importance of health.

The Governor Tessori said this year’s campaign was titled 'Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.'

He said that the prevention was better than cure and public should take special care of their health.

He further said that quality treatment was the fundamental right of every human being, and good health was the key to a happy life.

