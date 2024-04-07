Open Menu

World Health Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The World Health Day was observed across the globe on Sunday (today).

The theme for the Day this year is 'My Health, My Right.

This year, the World Health Day also marks the WHO's 76th anniversary and it presents an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last seven decades.

