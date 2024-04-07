World Health Day Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The World Health Day was observed across the globe on Sunday (today).
The theme for the Day this year is 'My Health, My Right.
This year, the World Health Day also marks the WHO's 76th anniversary and it presents an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last seven decades.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wildlife dept launches crackdown on illegal sale of birds, animals7 minutes ago
-
Two officers of Mineral Deptt suspended for stone theft7 minutes ago
-
FWMC cleanliness plan for Eid7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to take oath after Eid-ul-Fitr: Shahid Rind7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects work on new block of BISE7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four dangerous dacoits, seize valuables7 minutes ago
-
21 dead, 1587 injured in 1430 RTCs in Punjab17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands firm to defend its sovereignty: Khawaja Asif17 minutes ago
-
Temperature increases in provincial metropolis17 minutes ago
-
Minister detects illegal sand and stone mining in DG Khan17 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against hoarders continues across country17 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK27 minutes ago