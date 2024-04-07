World Health Day Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The World Health Day was observed across the globe on Sunday.
Theme for the day this year was 'My health, my right’. This year, the World Health Day also marked the WHO's 76th anniversary and it presents an opportunity to look back at public health successes that had improved quality of life during the last seven decades.
