World Health Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :International World Health Day will be marked on Wednesday(April 7) across the globe including Pakistan to draw attention to particular priorities in global health.

Various local, national and international events would be arranged to educate the public and policy makers about a specific aspect of the World Health Organization's work.

This event receives plenty of media coverage. A toolkit is provided for those who wish to plan events but emphasizes that these should be suitable for the local cultural, social and economic conditions.

Examples of events include conferences for health workers, briefings for local politicians, and informational displays for children and young people. Public marches and demonstrations, as well as free or easy access to medical tests, can also take place on the day.

At the First World Health Assembly in 1948, the delegates called for a World Health Day to mark the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization. This has been held on April 7 every year since 1950.