Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:19 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) arranges walk to observe Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day

A walk was organized by World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan on Friday to commemorate the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A walk was organized by World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan on Friday to commemorate the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2019.

Led by Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, a large number of people belonging to National Institiute of Health (NHA) WHO staff, medical professionals and students participated in the walk and showed their support for Universal Health Coverage.

The participants of the walk were wearing UHC themed Caps and t-shirts, showing their support While highlighting the importance of UHC with media, Dr Palitha Mahipala, said that WHO Pakistan is committed to provide fullest support to the government of Pakistan in implementing its agenda to achieve the target of UHC by year 2030.

"I am very sure and confident that with the ongoing political commitment and UHC related programmes and interventions, Pakistan will achieve the targets of UHC by 2030 and WHO will stand hand in hand with the GoP in this effort."He said that WHO Pakistan commemorated the Universal Health Coverage Day 2019 with a pledge to leave nobody behind and provide quality, affordable healthcare service delivery to everyone, everywhere.

