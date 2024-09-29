Open Menu

World Heart Day Celebrated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The World Heart Day was observed here and across the globe on Sunday to create awareness about prevention and control of cardiovascular disease.

This year theme of the day is 'Use Heart for Action'. The day featured events aiming to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), CVDs are the number one cause of death globally.

Noted cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Parvaiz told APP that a healthy diet with a low quantity of fat, and weight reduction, can play an important role in the decrease in heart problems. People should avoid junk food, smoking and alcohol to live a healthy life,” he said.

To a query Dr. Pervaiz told APP that people should have a balanced diet.

To understand the importance of the heart in the human body and to keep it energised, people should increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, limit the intake of sugar, limit salt consumption from all sources, he stressed.

Various events were held held at different forums here, including Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) that was attended by doctors, medical students, patients and children, to raise awareness of healthy living to avoid heart disease.

Meanwhile, according to WHO data cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, is world's leading cause of death, claiming over 17.5 million lives each year across the globe.

