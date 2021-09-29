"World Heart Day" celebrated at LUMHS, walk, seminar held

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Cardiology department of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has organized an awareness walk and seminar in connection with "World Heart Day" on Wednesday.

A walk led by the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof Dr Bikha Ram and the Registrar Haji Muhammad Shaikh was taken out from Administration branch to Post Graduate Centre and seminar was also held at IT hall of the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC Dr Bikha Ram advised the people to keep their heart healthy by maintaining cholesterol level as prescribed by the cardiologists.

He said in the past heart disease was considered as diseases of upper class people but this notion had proved wrong as innocent children are being affected with this disease.

Dr Bikha Ram said if we want to keep our heart healthy then we should have to change our lifestyle, adding that by walking on a daily basis and consuming healthy foods, we could overcome the threat of heart ailments.

The Registrar LUMHS Dr Haji Khan Shaikh, MS LU hospital Dr Muhammad Siddique Pahore and others were also present on the occasion