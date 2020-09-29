World Heart Day observed

UrduPoint.com
Tue 29th September 2020

Like other parts of the globe, World Heart Day was also observed in Pakistan on Tuesday to create awareness in public about taking precautionary measures to protect from the heart related diseases

Like other parts of the globe, World Heart Day was also observed in Pakistan on Tuesday to create awareness in public about taking precautionary measures to protect from the heart related diseases.

Various activities were arranged by public and private health institutions and organizations to mark the day. World Heart Day is a global campaign during which individuals, families, communities, and governments around the world participate in activities to take charge of their heart health and that of others.

Through this campaign, the World Heart Federation unites people from all countries and backgrounds in the fight against the Cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden and inspires and drives international action to encourage heart-healthy living across the world In May 2012, world leaders committed to reducing global mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by 25% by 2025. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is accountable for nearly half of all NCD deaths making it the world's number one killer.

World Heart Day is, therefore, the perfect platform for the CVD community to unite in the fight against CVD and reduce the global disease burden.

Created by the World Heart Federation, World Heart Day informs people around the globe that CVD, including heart disease and stroke, is the world's leading cause of death claiming 17.

9 million lives each year, and highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD.

It aims to drive action to educate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, at least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided.

The term 'cardiovascular disease' (CVD) refers to any disease of the heart, vascular disease of the brain, or disease of the blood vessel. More people die from CVDs worldwide than from any other cause, over 17.9 million every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Of these deaths, 80% are due to coronary heart diseases like heart attack and cerebrovascular diseases like strokes and mostly affect low- and middle-income countries.

According to health experts heart can also become vulnerable from habitual risk factors like smoking, eating an unhealthy diet or putting it under stress. Controlling these key risk factors and monitoring blood pressure regularly may reduce an individual's risk of CVD.

The system can also be weakened from a pre-existing heart condition and other physiological factors, including hypertension or high blood cholesterol. Heart's functions become compromised, this is known as cardiovascular disease, a broad term that covers any disorder to the system that has the heart at its centre.

