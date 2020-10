World Heart Day observed in Khyber Teaching Hospital

Department of Cardiology, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Tuesday marked World Heart Day in collaboration with Pakistan Cardiac Society and World Heart Foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Department of Cardiology, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Tuesday marked World Heart Day in collaboration with Pakistan Cardiac Society and World Heart Foundation.

The day was observed with an aim to create awareness among general public about various heart diseases. A free medical camp under Cardio pulmonary Preventive section KTH was also arranged for poor patients to improve their drug compliance, said a release issued here by KTH Media Directorate.

A screening camp of cardiovascular risk stratification and Primary prevention was also held for patients, nurses and medical students on different days.

The cardiology department of KTH also arranged an interactive session for preventing cardiac diseases in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Swat, Bannu, Kohat, Abbotabad.

On the occasion, a walk was arranged that among others was attended by In-charge Cardiology KTH Prof Dr Amber Ashraf, Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem, Assistant Prof Dr Saadiq Shah, Assistant Prof Dr Farooq and large number of faculty staff, managerial staff, doctors, paramedics staff, health professionals and general public.

A public awareness symposium was also arranged in nursing auditorium that was addressed by Prof Dr Hafizullah.