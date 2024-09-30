World Heart Day Observed In Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Mahar Medical College, Sukkur has organized an awareness walk in connection with ‘World Heart Day’ on Monday with aim to awareness about prevention and control of cardiovascular disease.
The walk was organized by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collaboration of the health department Sukkur started from College and was culminated at the OPD of the district headquarters hospital.
This year's theme of the Day was 'Use Heart for Action'.
Speakers said that Cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, is the world's leading cause of death, they claimed over 17.5 million lives each year across the globe.
Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Dr Farhan Baloch, CEO of the IGHDS, Advocate Dr Jameel Shakeel, Keenjhar Nazeer, Bakhtawar Soomro, Maqsood Imam, Awais Qureshi and others spoke the occasion.
A large number of health experts, medical students, paramedic staff and representatives of the different NGOs participated.
