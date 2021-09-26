UrduPoint.com

World Heart Day To Be Observed On September 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

World heart day to be observed on September 29

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, world heart day will also be observed in Pakistan on September 29th with an objective to raise awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases(CVD) and measures for its control.

According to a report of the World Health organization (WHO), every year around 50,000 people lose their lives in the world due to heart diseases while the number of fatalities in Pakistan is 555 patients daily.

The WHO further said that the ratio of heart related deaths in the world was 31 percent while in under-developed and low income countries it was 80 percent.

According to the World heart federation (WHF), around Rs 8.63 trillion were being spent worldwide on the treatment of heart diseases while the number of people dying of heart disease could be increased from 17.7 million to 23 million till 2030.

The WHO said that the ratio of heart disease in Pakistan among people aged below 40 years was 10 times higher as compared to European countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan World September From Million

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

6 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.