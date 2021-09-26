World heart day to be observed on September 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, world heart day will also be observed in Pakistan on September 29th with an objective to raise awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases(CVD) and measures for its control.

According to a report of the World Health organization (WHO), every year around 50,000 people lose their lives in the world due to heart diseases while the number of fatalities in Pakistan is 555 patients daily.

The WHO further said that the ratio of heart related deaths in the world was 31 percent while in under-developed and low income countries it was 80 percent.

According to the World heart federation (WHF), around Rs 8.63 trillion were being spent worldwide on the treatment of heart diseases while the number of people dying of heart disease could be increased from 17.7 million to 23 million till 2030.

The WHO said that the ratio of heart disease in Pakistan among people aged below 40 years was 10 times higher as compared to European countries.