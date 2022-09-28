World Heart Day to be observed on Thursday

The World Heart Day will be observed worldwide on Thursday to raise awareness about the main causes of cardiovascular ailments, and their management to improve health of the only blood circulation system in human body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The World Heart Day will be observed worldwide on Thursday to raise awareness about the main causes of cardiovascular ailments, and their management to improve health of the only blood circulation system in human body.

Likewise, the day will also be marked in Pakistan to sensitize the people about precautionary measures which are crucial to keep such fatal disease at bay.

The theme for this year will be 'USE HEART FOR EVERY HEART', which reflects the urgency and opportunity to stop and rethink how beating cardiovascular disease is something that matters to every beating heart.

The World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization have collaborated to create this international event. Antoni Bays de Luna, who served as the World Heart Federation's president from 1997 to 1999, had come up with this idea.

The day was originally celebrated on September 24, 2000, and until 2011, it was marked as the final Sunday in September.

It was later decided to mark the day on September 29. More than 90 countries come together to participate in this world event.

The World Heart Federation established this day to raise awareness about the various cardiovascular issues and illnesses that affect the world population in the modern times.

The ultimate aim of World Heart Day is to draw attention of the world to the behaviour that can deter individuals from becoming inclined to cardiovascular diseases and also skill people on how to manage the potential risks related to such an eminent organ of the body.

Unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle too are of importance to people of all ages and awareness regarding the same is crucial.Dr. Raza Aziz, a cardiac surgeon said common reasons for heart issues in the young include a strong family history of heart disease, coexisting medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, lifestyle problems such as smoking, obesity, stress, lack of exercise ( which is also a problem), and environmental pollution.Cardiac screening tests are advisable once a year or once in 2 years after the age of 40 in the general population or after the age of 30 in the high-risk population.