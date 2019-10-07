World Heart Day to be observed on Tuesday at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Faculty of Cardiology Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences will organize a public awareness walk and CME in connection with World Heart Day on Tuesday (October 8) at LUMHS, Jamshoro.

According to the programme, a public awareness walk led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Bikha Ram would started from academic block of the varsity at about 9:30 a.

m and CME would be held at seminar hall of Information Technology Department at about 11 a.m.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani would be consented to be chief guest of the program while Prof. Khawar Kazmi of NICVD would deliver World Heart Day talk.

In the end, souvenir presentation ceremony will also be held. The program would be moderated by Assistant Professor of cardiology, LUMHS, Dr. Shahid Hussain Memon.