World help sought for Kashmir freedom: ex-MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Tahir Jameel said that the global leaders should raise collective voice for freedom of Kashmiri people as they were struggling for the last 7 decades against Indian atrocities and barbarism in the valley.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, the ex-MPA said that the entire Pakistani nation expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He also condemned illegal occupation in Kashmir by India and said that military siege of IIOJK was a wicked act of Indian government which deserved maximum condemnation. He said that innocent Kashmiris were facing atrocities of Indian army in IIOJK for the last 7 decades only for their right of self-determination.

Therefore, the United Nations must take immediate notice of Indian atrocities and massacre in Kashmir valley and play its dynamic role for early liberation of Kashmiri people, he added. He further said that Indian government wanted to turn Kashmiris into a minority on Kashmir soil and for this purpose it was constantly violating human rights in IIOJK.

He also appealed the global leaders and human rights' organizations to raise their voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at the international level. The Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for their Kashmir brethren till their freedom, he added.