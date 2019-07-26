World Hepatitis Day 2019 to be observed on July 27

Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide causing 1.4 million deaths a year. The World Hepatitis Day to be observed all over the world including Pakistan with the theme "Invest in eliminating hepatitis"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide causing 1.4 million deaths a year. The World Hepatitis Day to be observed all over the world including Pakistan with the theme "Invest in eliminating hepatitis". The day will be observed in Pakistan on July 27-28, 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on the World Hepatitis Day 2019 urged all the countries to promote the theme,�"Invest in eliminating hepatitis", says a WHO report.

WHO will release new estimates for additional investments needed to achieve globally agreed hepatitis elimination goals by 2030, in the context of the universal health coverage.

It is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis, and 9 times more people are infected with hepatitis than HIV. Hepatitis is preventable, treatable and in the case of hepatitis C, curable. However, over 80% of people living with hepatitis are lacking prevention, testing and treatment services.