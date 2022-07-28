UrduPoint.com

World Hepatitis Day Marked In BKMC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

World Hepatitis Day marked in BKMC

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) ::Baacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) on Thursday arranged a seminar and awareness walk to mark World Hepatitis Day.

Addressing the seminar, In-Charge department of Gastroenterology, Dr Arshad Jadoon highlighted the causes that were leading to spread of hepatitis and said that people were unaware of the reasons behind the spread of the disease.

He said that it was most unfortunate that nine of the ten patients were unaware that they were suffering from hepatitis. He further stressed that awareness and following guidelines to adopt preventive measures were vital to control hepatitis.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Gaju Khan Medical College Swabi, Professor Dr Shams-ur-Rehman said that steps had been taken to control infection under Hepatitis Control Programme in Pakistan.

He said that medicines and injections used to treat hepatitis patients were easily available and were being sold on affordable prices for patients' facilitation.

Later, an awareness walk was held to mark the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

