World hepatitis day observed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :As elsewhere in the Globe, the World Hepatitis Day was observed throughout the world on July 28 including Pakistan to raise awareness about viral hepatitis which affects 354 million people globally.

A program was organized at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) to mark this day, said a statement issued by SIUT here on Thursday.

This year's theme is "Hepatitis Can't Wait", with a strategy calling for the eradication of hepatitis C by the year 2030.

On the occasion, the medical experts pointed out that patients suffering from hepatitis B and C if left untreated can lead to liver cancer.

A large number of the public was witnessed who visited the Institute to avail free testing and diagnostic facilities offered as a part of creating awareness and educating the public at large.

Visiting persons were shown videos and provided literature about measures as to how to combat hepatitis.

SIUT's doctors and medical experts representing various departments extended their services to educate the masses.