World Hepatitis Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:23 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::The World Hepatitis day was observed here on Sunday to create awareness among masses regarding hepatitis eradication and its treatment.

Walks and awareness sessions were organized by various health organizations led by the health officials and representatives of public and private hospitals in this regard.

The World Health Organization (WHO) observes World Hepatitis Day on July 28 every year, to create awareness about hepatitis B and C as a major health challenge.

A medical practitioner while talking to APP said that awareness was needed among masses to overcome hepatitis threat and early treatment can also prevent patient from its consequences. He said that vaccination was also necessary to prevent this disease and urged people to ensure their medical checkups for healthy life.

