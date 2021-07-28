UrduPoint.com
World Hepatitis Day Observed Across Province

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:59 PM

The World Hepatitis Day was observed on Wednesday (July 28) to raise awareness of liver and other diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The World Hepatitis Day was observed on Wednesday (July 28) to raise awareness of liver and other diseases.

In a message on the day, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Sarah Aslam said that diagnosing and raising awareness of the disease is a matter of time.

In efforts to encourage other departments, the P&SHD has initiated comprehensive programs to combat hepatitis successfully. The P&SHD marked 214 clinics across the province for hepatitis awareness and to provide free treatment.

In these clinics hepatitis screening, vaccination and medicine will be provided free of cost.

Sarah Aslam said that it is top priority of the government to make Punjab as a hepatitis free province. She said that a comprehensive and integrated plan will be developed for complete eradication of hepatitis from the country by 2030. She appealed to the public to get tested for hepatitis as soon as possible and take advantage of free treatment and medicine, being provided for hepatitis.

